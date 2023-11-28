Google is planning to move the search bar to the bottom to improve the experience for Android users, with testing already underway.

The Google app, on Android devices, is appreciated for its reliability, representing one of the most effective options in terms of ease of use. Following recent updates, a keen eye will have already noticed a subtle but significant change in the application, aimed at improving the user experience, especially regarding search function. Currently, Google is actually working on moving the search bar from its top position to one new location in the lower partfollowing the trend of placing navigation elements at the bottom of the mobile interface.

From the top to bottom When a user enters text into the search bar, the engine returns information relevant to the query. As easy as breathing The search bar in the Google app has been moved to the bottom, making it much easier to use, especially throughone-handed use. Previously positioned in the upper part of the interface, this arrangement could present difficulties for those who use large phones, making access to searches less easy. See also Hogwarts Legacy - Guide, how to choose the House in the game Despite the usefulness of this addition, it is crucial to highlight the introduction of the search bar at the bottom it may not be definitive. In the past, Google has experimented with similar variations in the arrangement of navigation elements, as in the case of Chrome for Android in 2020, when, after an experimental phase, it opted to keep the address bar at the top. Google could always have time to evaluate the unsatisfactory experiment and postpone the definitive implementation. Looking also at other browsers currently in circulation, such as Firefox, which have already successfully adopted these configurations, this eventuality would however have a good chance of happening.