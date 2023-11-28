Google is planning to move the search bar to the bottom to improve the experience for Android users, with testing already underway.
The Google app, on Android devices, is appreciated for its reliability, representing one of the most effective options in terms of ease of use.
Following recent updates, a keen eye will have already noticed a subtle but significant change in the application, aimed at improving the user experience, especially regarding search function.
Currently, Google is actually working on moving the search bar from its top position to one new location in the lower partfollowing the trend of placing navigation elements at the bottom of the mobile interface.
From the top to bottom
The search bar in the Google app has been moved to the bottom, making it much easier to use, especially throughone-handed use.
Previously positioned in the upper part of the interface, this arrangement could present difficulties for those who use large phones, making access to searches less easy.
Despite the usefulness of this addition, it is crucial to highlight the introduction of the search bar at the bottom it may not be definitive.
In the past, Google has experimented with similar variations in the arrangement of navigation elements, as in the case of Chrome for Android in 2020, when, after an experimental phase, it opted to keep the address bar at the top.
Google could always have time to evaluate the unsatisfactory experiment and postpone the definitive implementation.
Looking also at other browsers currently in circulation, such as Firefox, which have already successfully adopted these configurations, this eventuality would however have a good chance of happening.
Testing phase
The feature in question is not yet accessible to all users: Google is testing it internally, so it will take a while before it becomes available on a large scale.
Upon implementation, simply update the application to enjoy the associated benefits.
Recently, Chrome introduced the option of move the address bar at the bottom on iOS, closely following the default experience offered by Apple’s Safari browser.
It is also worth mentioning that, currently, you can avoid extending your thumb to the top of the screen when using Google Search by following this procedure: while you are in the search tab, simply tap the search button again at the bottom to open the keyboard and enter a new term in the search bar.
This practical solution is currently usable in various applications.
