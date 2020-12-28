What have people searched the internet most often in 2020? The annual evaluation of the Google search engine reflects the thoughts of society. In the crisis year, more solidarity was sought than ever before. But one question is irritating.

D.he top search terms among Germans this year are hardly surprising – but only at first glance. The omnipresent “coronavirus” recorded the highest value in Google searches throughout 2020, according to the Internet company’s report. The US election landed in second place, followed by an annual all-time favorite, the search term “weather tomorrow”. In fourth place, the Germans were interested in the Wirecard scandal, followed by the value of the Biontech share.

Corona problems and famous breakfast cereals

On the other hand, when you see the question that has been asked the most, the German admittedly seems a bit simple-minded. “Why were Kellogg’s Cornflakes invented?” Was a particular question. The explanation is quite banal, because it was a pure coincidence of the Kellogg brothers. Incidentally, none of those responsible can explain where the origin of this search trend lies. But in addition to this top question, there was above all a riddle to be solved. “Why does everyone buy toilet paper?” Is high on the list.

Also popular was the question: “When do hairdressers open again?”, Which was directly related to the rise in the term “haircut”. The “mullet” cut was more popular here for the first time than the classic “brush cut” for men. The question “When will schools open again?” Also seems to have preoccupied parents. No wonder, because children have used their time at home “productively” this year: “Parents playing a prank” reached an all-time high in 2020.

“Black Lives Matter” is now in demand worldwide

In addition to Corona, one of the most important topics of the year: the “Black Lives Matter” movement and its demonstrations, like here in Florida Source: AP / Lynne Sladky

But in 2020 people not only worried about their personal problems, they were also interested in current events. An important question about the #blacklivesmatter movement took third place in Germany: “Why was George Floyd arrested?” For the first time, the term “Black Lives Matter” was searched worldwide, five times as often as in the previous year. The fate of George Floyd made him the most sought-after “George”, and the searches for his person revealed that the majority were interested in his life story.

In connection with the movement, in the month after Floyd’s death, in June 2020, searches were made for “anti-racist” far more often than for “become a millionaire”. In the same month, “What is structural racism?” Also hit a new high.

“How can I help?”

Second place went to the question “Why are so many dying of Corona in Italy?” In addition, the question “How can I help?” Was asked more often than every year. The most frequent inquiries were regarding the fires in Australia, Black Lives Matter, the Corona crisis and the explosion in Beirut. People were looking for “become a helper” more often than “become an influencer”, for which there was otherwise an increasing number of inquiries every year.

People have searched twice as often for “How can I donate?” Than for “How can I save money?”. The fate of health care workers also seems to have moved Germans, with the most frequently searched occupation in 2020 being “caregiver”. The Google report also proves that rising sea levels, greenhouse gases and rainforest deforestation have not left people without a trace. “Stopping climate change” was searched more often in 2020 than in any previous year.

Leader of the #FridaysForFuture movement: climate activist Greta Thunberg Source: dpa / Kay Nietfeld

A bit of normality

Shortly after the lockdown began, in April 2020, many Germans seemed to have lost track of time. “What day is it today?” Peaked in April 2020, as did the term “insomnia”, which stayed in the upper echelons throughout the year. So it is not surprising that search queries to bring more structure back into everyday life have also increased dramatically. These included “creating a vegetable garden”, “puzzles” or “sunset near me”.

Animal fun

The most popular dog of 2020? The fluffy miniature poodle. Source: Getty Images / dragon for real

Those who wanted to fight their loneliness toyed with the idea of ​​bringing a dog into the house. Never before has there been more searches around the world for “taking care of a dog” than this year. But it shouldn’t be just any hairy companion, the most sought after breed in 2020 was the “miniature poodle”. Why this four-legged friend? Experts say he does not hair, is house trained, and very intelligent. Another animal was also frequently googled for amusement. “How do lobsters communicate?” Had the most communications searches.

The answer is actually very amusing. Lobsters “talk” about complex olfactory signals – that is, smells – with one another, not with sounds or gestures. These odor signals are created using bubbles on either side of the head. These bladders are similar to urinary bladders. So a lobster is conversing by peeing out of its head.

