The Google Translate service has translated differently the same phrases about Russian President Vladimir Putin and American leader Joe Biden. RT drew attention to this in its Telegram-channel.

If you enter the phrase “Biden changed for bad”, the platform will translate it as “Biden changed for the better.” At the same time, the correct translation of the sentence is “Biden has changed for the worse”. The phrase “Obama changed for bad” is translated by analogy.

However, the service translates a similar phrase with the mention of the Russian president “Putin changed for bad” as “Putin has changed for the worse”. The same translation appears with the introduction of the phrase with the surname of the former US President Donald Trump: “Trump changed for bad” (“Trump has changed for the worse”).

In December 2020, an unusual version of the translation of a popular appeal appeared in the Google Translate service, in which Russian leader Vladimir Putin was “mentioned”. If you enter “Thank you, Mr President” in the line in English, the service will translate it into Russian, like “Thank you, Vladimir Vladimirovich.” The correct translation of the phrase into Russian is “Thank you, Mr. President.” The translation option with Putin is only possible with the preservation of capital letters and punctuation.