Google Translate has made a jump remarkable advancement in its ability to connect people around the world. The latest update brought the introduction of 110 new languages in its database, including dialects rarely supported from translation technologies, such as Lombard, Friulian, Sicilian and Ligurian.

These additions represent a big step forward in Google’s mission to make communication accessible to everyone, regardless of language. spoken.

“With these new languageswe can now offer services of translation to over 614 million of more speakers, covering nearly 8% of the world’s population,”

Isaac Caswell said, engineer senior software a Google.

Innovation through artificial intelligence

The update of Google translator It would not have been possible without the support of artificial intelligence, in particular thanks to the AI ​​model PaLM 2 width. This technology has allowed to effectively learn related languages ​​and dialects, improving significantly the accuracy of the translations.

“PaLM 2 was crucial to better understand the nuances of languages ​​close to Hindi, such as Awadhi and Marwadi, as well as French Creoles such as Creole Seychelles and Mauritian Creole,”

added Caswell.

Google’s strategy does not stop here: the goal is to add other languages ​​to its service, with the ambition of reaching at least 1000 languages supported. This commitment demonstrates Google’s desire to continue working with language experts and native speakers to improve and expand its translation capabilities.

A window on the world

The update also includes languages ​​spoken by smaller, indigenous communities, with the aim of preserving cultures at risk of extinction. Languages as the hair dryerThe kikongoThe luo and the go can now be translated, allowing these communities to have a stronger voice in the digital world.

“This is an important step for the preservation of languages minority and to give them the recognition they deserve,”

he stressed Caswell.

Furthermore, extinct or endangered languages ​​such as Manxonce spoken on the Isle of Man, are now supported, paving the way for their revitalisation through the technology.

How to use the new Google Translate

Use Google translator with the new languages ​​it’s simple. Just access the main page of the service or the application mobileenter the text in the dedicated box and select the source and target languages ​​using the drop-down menus. While the function vocal is not yet available for the new languages, Google is working to implement this feature in the future as well.

Google’s vision is clear: making the world more connectednot only through technology, but also through language, facilitating understanding and communication between people of different cultures.

Have you tried translating an Italian dialect with Google Translate? How was your experience?