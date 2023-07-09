Artificial intelligence technology opens the door to a new generation of translation applications, while Internet services and American technology Google implement breaking language barriers through a new model of artificial intelligence that can speak the foreign language with the user’s voice.

Google revealed the “Audio-Palm AI” model for translation, and it can recognize, process and produce phrases, whether written or audible, but the most prominent feature is that it can use the user’s voice when pronouncing phrases translated into a foreign language.

Google experts presented the results of the project in a video containing a dialogue between a group of people speaking different languages, where their conversations are translated into English with the same voices smoothly.

This comes at a time when the popularity of the “Google Translate” service has declined in front of competing translation tools such as “DepL” in terms of translation quality, but the developers say that the new model that Google is developing “severely outperforms the current systems of audio translation.”

The user does not need to take a long time to prepare and train the AI ​​translator to speak with his voice, but needs a “brief audio guidance” in order to start using the service.

The new translation app “Audio-Palm” combines an AI language model known as PAL with an AI voice generator “Audio-LM”. While the new translation service allows people in any gathering to exchange conversations, regardless of their different languages, without trouble, they will have to pause for a while after each sentence until the phrase is translated for the rest. There is also no indication yet of whether Palm Audio technology can be used in the currently available Google Translate service.