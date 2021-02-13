American technology company Google will pay $ 76 million to a group of French media in three years in compensation for posting their publications on their sites. This was reported by the agency Reuters Friday, 12 February.

It is noted that payments are recorded in two documents. According to the first, Google will pay $ 22 million a year to a group of 121 national and local French news outlets after signing an individual licensing agreement with each.

Under the second, which is a settlement agreement, the company agreed to pay $ 10 million to the same group of publications in exchange for their commitment to put an end to all legal proceedings, including future ones, related to complaints of copyright infringement within three years.

At the end of July 2019, France passed a law on the creation of related rights in the interests of news agencies and media publishers. According to this document, from October 24 of the same year, news aggregators can use only headings or links for free, but cannot display articles or photographs from journalist materials.