If there is one word that defines Google’s attitude towards its Stadia service, unfortunately today the first that comes to mind is erratic. As a general rule, when we talk about the areas in which Google has not achieved the successes that it is used to, we tend to (and rightly) look at social networks. However, unless you eventually find your way to your streaming gaming service, this category could become another blur on the record.

If just a couple of months ago, Stadia’s plans went through the development of up to 400 exclusive titles for the platform, today things are pointing in a very different direction, and according to what we can read in a official communication, Google will close the two internal Stadia studios and it will substantially modify its business model. Two studies that, remember, have not yet published a single game, and for which Google made some quite prominent signings.

According to some sources, this change in the direction of Stadia will translate into the cancellation of all planned launches from an undetermined time this year. We do not know the date or number, but it is most likely that only those who are already in a fairly advanced stage of their development will end up seeing the light of day. Since Google had not provided numbers in this regard, we also do not know how many titles they planned to publish with their own studies, so the question is what number will have to be subtracted from those 400 planned two months ago. And that as long as the collaboration with the rest of the studies is maintained, something that is not at all clear.

Now, Stadia’s plans for Google go through enhance collaboration with third parties, that is, with publishers who wish to use the service as a distribution platform for their titles. Something that makes a lot of sense, once you have seen the enormous success of the promotion it offered with Cyberpunk 2077, in which for the price of the game, in addition to it, buyers got a Chromecast Ultra and a Stadia Controller. An action that, although it surely did not bring economic benefits to Google, did make Stadia grow substantially in volume of users.

«We see a significant opportunity to work with partners looking for a gaming solution based on Stadia’s advanced technical infrastructure and platform tools.“Says Phil Harrison, Stadia’s chief operating officer,”We believe this is the best way to turn Stadia into a long-term sustainable company that helps grow the industry.«. In other words, the current model is not sustainable.

You don’t have to be very astute to conclude that the service has not worked so far as Google would have liked. It was quite striking that a year after the launch of the service, the company was forced to publish an explanation of it, perhaps part of the problem has been an insufficient communication strategy? Perhaps, but we must not lose sight of an important factor, and that is that its catalog is not particularly remarkable.

This would not be so important, if not for Stadia faces fierce competition. Microsoft’s bet with Xbox Game Pass and xCloud is very ambitious, the catalog of games and stores compatible with GeForce NOW does not stop growing, and the price policy of Steam, GOG and Epic Games Store is more interesting, for many users , of which the Google cloud gaming service currently offers.

Thus, now Stadia can strengthen its catalog (both titles for sale and those included in Stadia Pro) and, if you want to grow in users, you should probably take a more competitive approach. On the other hand, you can also offer your platform so that third parties can offer game in the cloud. Or, the smartest thing to do would be to adopt both approaches, as they are fully compatible with each other. Because, with the model that has been proposed until now, filling a catalog of exclusives not recognized by the community, aspiring to high growth was, under normal conditions, an excess of optimism.

Personally, I acknowledge that I had never been drawn to Stadia to the point of testing the service, and that the difference was made by the promotion of Cyberpunk 2077. I have played it and the operation of the service seems impeccable, to the point that today I do consider the possibility of purchasing more games on the platform. Thus, this turn in the plans seems to me to be positive and that, indeed, it may be what ensures the continuity of the service in the medium and long term.