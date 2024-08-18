A new controversy over Google’s Pixel phones recently erupted. All because the company threatened to expel influencers from the Team Pixel program if they showed their phones next to those of the competition or expressed preference for the latter.

For many, this meant they had to choose between continuing to have access or maintaining their journalistic integrity. This, of course, provoked a lot of negative comments.

Based on the above, a well-known media outlet investigated Google’s clause regarding Pixel phones for influencers and it turned out to be true. The same story appeared on both Twitter and Threads, and there was even a link to the way the mention used to appear; now it no longer works.

A company representative clarified that Team Pixel is a separate program from the press review program. But she admitted that there was an error in the requirements.

Kayla Geier, Google communications manager, commented ‘We messed up with this new language that appeared in the form of Team Pixel yesterday, and it has been removed’. Team Pixel is usually run separately and is different from the traditional way of reviewing.

The devices that affiliates receive are those that have recently been released and are not yet in the hands of the general public. There are several affiliated influencers and most of them said they were surprised by the requirements mentioned above.

There were those who decided to leave Team Pixel when they learned about the clause regarding Google’s way of reviewing Pixel phones. In particular, they pointed out that this affected their way of life, since it caused conflicts with the other brands of phones they review.

Others pointed out that what appeared in the removed form was new and was not in the previous ones. A thorough investigation of the whole matter is surely much needed.

Google is now at the mercy of the US government, which is seeking to break up the company, and Donald Trump, if he wins the presidency again, wants to shut it down.

Google is now at the mercy of the US government, which is seeking to break up the company, and Donald Trump, if he wins the presidency again, wants to shut it down.

With details from The Verge.