Google it is none other than one of the most used search engines ever. Practical, fast and well supported, it has undoubtedly conquered the world audience.

Today we want to tell you about a new update coming that will introduce a very interesting feature, that could turn your internet searches! If you are curious, stay with us and you will certainly not be disappointed!

Google: now you can know everything about your searches!

Have you ever done some research on Google and get ambiguous results, maybe run into some fake news and not know what to believe? Or did a good school research project require you to use only sources of a certain depth?

Well, let’s say that sometimes looking on the internet in these cases may not even be so immediate. The world of the internet is full of information at your fingertips but not always as reliable as we would like.

Google has thought of just this and has decided to insert a new function that will allow you to know much more about the sources found on the web. The feature gets its name of “About this result” and will result in a menu icon next to each item research that will allow you to have access to a range of information.

To be precise, you can get a description of the source taken from Wikipedia or from the sitethe use of the HTTPS protocol, reviews or comments published, and even links to other resources that deal with the same topic in order to better understand it.

In short, not everyone is just looking for quick information, sometimes there is also a desire to delve into what is found, just as Google says:

“People aren’t just turning to Google for quick information. Often they really want to delve into the information already available and know where it comes from, especially in situations where there is a source they may not know. “

We can’t wait to try the feature, which has already been released in some countries, while others are waiting for it. But now it is only a few weeks at the most, and then we can finally get our hands on it! So let’s keep our fingers crossed!