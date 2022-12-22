What did Italians search for on the Internet in 2022?

Google, the most used search engine in the world, through Google Trendsthe tool that collects the searches people do every day, has published “A Year of Research 2022” with word ranking most sought after by Italians during the year that is about to close.

From Ukraine to the increase in petrol up to Queen Elizabeth: let’s go over the rankings together, to find out what the words and the most “googled” expressions in Italy in 2022.

The top 10 of the most searched words of 2022 in Italy

Here she is top 10 of the most searched words on Google in Italy in 2022:

Ukraine

Queen Elizabeth

Russia Ukraine

Australian Open

Elections 2022

Putin

Peter Angela

Drusilla

Italy Macedonia

Blanco

Words are not surprising Ukraine and Russia-Ukraine, one of the events of 2022 that shocked us the most. Nor is it surprising the research on“Queen Elizabeth”, who passed away on 8 September 2022.

They follow the Australian Open sporting eventthe general election 2022which saw the installation of the first government in the history of Italy led by a woman, Giorgia Meloni.

Then Putinthe disappearance of Peter Angelathe father of scientific and cultural dissemination TV, who passed away on August 13, 2022, the singer Blanco, winner together with Mahmood Of Sanremo 2022 and according to Eurovision Song Contest aired on Rai 1.

Again, it follows the sporting defeat Italy-Macedonia and Drusilla Foerwho led Sanremo together with Amadeus and is the most clicked Italian name, even second only to Vladimir Putin.

The most searched characters on Google in 2022

From the words to the characters that have dominated Google searches in the last 12 months:

Putin

Drusilla

Blanco

sinner

Vlakhovic

Djokovic

Berrettini

Dybala

Marco Bellavia

Ornella Muti

There’s the Specter of War also topping the Character of the Year list: Putin is the most searched, followed by Drusilla Foer and by the singer Blanco.

Followed by i sports protagonistsi (from football to tennis), with Vlahovic, Djokovic, Berrettini and Dybala then Marco Bellavia and Ornella Muti. Marco Bellavia it is also the most searched contestant of the seventh edition of the Big Brother VIP.

The goodbyes of 2022

Another ranking is instead dedicated to people a lot googled why disappeared during the year.

Queen Elizabeth

Peter Angela

Mino Raiola

David Sassoli

Monica Vitti

Manuel Vallicella

Catherine Spaak

Anne Heche

Olivia Newton John

Ray Liotta

Among the great characters who disappeared in 2022, the Queen Elizabeth (which is also in first place in this ranking worldwide), Peter Angelathe most well-known and appreciated Italian science popularizer e Mino Raiolasports agent who died at the end of April 2022 whose death had been erroneously announced by the newspapers even a few days before his actual death, only to be denied.

Present in the standings journalist David Sassoli and the unforgettable Monica Vitti, but also the former Men and Women Manuel Vallicella and Catherine Spaak.

The whys of 2022

Google also often searches for answers to some “why”. Here is the ranking:

Russia wants to invade Ukraine

Pioli is on fire

Increase the petrol

Draghi has resigned

Diesel costs more than petrol

Totti and Ilary separate

Modern half dose

Electra and Guinevere quarreled

Lilli Gruber is not at half past eight

Dybala leaves Juve

“Why Russia wants to invade Ukraine”, “Why Draghi resigned”, respectively in 1st and 4th place in the ranking, reflect the needs to better understand the great facts of the world to know more.

The big whys of 2022 also show the worries about the repercussions on daily life of people (“Why is petrol increasing”, “Why diesel costs more than petrol”), but also the curiosity for expressions like “Pioli is on fire” (related to the chorus for AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli based on the song Free from desire used in stadiums) and for various gossip (“Why Totti and Ilary are separating” “Why Elettra and Ginevra had a fight”).

A reference to Covid appears in seventh place in this ranking, with the question “Why a modern half dose”.

How to do? The most searched tutorials on Google in 2022

There is also a tutorial leaderboard to ask for instructions on how to do something. Here’s what Italians googled the most using “How to do…”:

the quick swab

i sondaggi su WhatsApp

il tampone a casa

il passaporto

[if–> single check application

request bonus 200 euros

molecular swab

ISEE 2022

iOS 16 update

peaches in syrup

In the head stands the quick swab relating to Covid-19. The list also includes 2 other questions about swabs to detect coronavirus, in 3rd and 7th place.

Four questions concern instead of burocratic procedures and two, however, theuse of smartphones (“How to do polls on WhatsApp” and “How to update iOS 16”).

In the queue the kitchen: “How to make peaches in syrup”.

The most sought-after meanings by Italians in 2022

In the section “What does it mean?” we find:

The Z on Russian tanks

Oranza

Speak in cursive

Lump sum

No-fly zones

Baiulo

Strengthened green pass

Paraclete

Drop Instagram

BORN

In first place is again a question involving the Russian invasion of Ukraine, “what does the Z mean on Russian tanks”.

They follow “horrance”a word that appears in the twenty-sixth canto of Dante Alighieri’s Inferno e “Speak in cursive”a way of pronouncing words attributed to Milanese girls and made famous by a TikToker.

The phrase is also very sought after “lump sum”which means “once only” and is mostly used in politics.

It follows “No fly zones”, or a territory within which overflights are prohibited. These zones are usually declared in the context of military control of airspace to delimit a demilitarized zone in the sky.

The ranking also includes a religious voice and a dialectical voice: paraclete and baiulo. The first is the term used in the Gospel according to John to indicate the Holy Spirit, the second the term used to call the judge in the Kingdom of Sicily, which today is used to indicate whoever carries a sign or a flag.

The Italians also looked for the meaning of “Strengthened green pass”, which meant only the Covid-19 Green Certification for vaccination or healing.

Regarding the question what does it mean “drop Instagram”drop means “to drop”: a definition that is already enough to explain what it means to drop a photo on Instagram and that is to publish it, post it and recalls the challenge of publishing one’s favorite photo of the summer, a trend that has depopulated precisely in the summer of 2022 .

