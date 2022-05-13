Google is certainly not a name that needs any introduction. Whether it’s Google Chrome, Google Pixels, Stadia or the many products that the company has conceived over the years, at least once you have had to deal with it.

In any case, the mother of Android and many other devices, has decided to celebrate I / O 2022 in its own way and if you are curious, stay with us because you will certainly not be disappointed!

Google: the pinball machine arrives on the browser!

Before getting into the heart of the news, it is important to remember that on Wednesday 11 May the Google I / O 2022 began. More precisely, in case you don’t know, we’re talking about the company’s premier annual developer (and user) conference.

It is an increasingly exciting event every year that gives space to announcements of all types and categories. Anyway, to celebrate the start of the dances, Google wanted to pay homage to a sport so loved by many. This is obviously the pinball machinewhich surely at least once in your life you will have happened to see in some bar.

That’s right, we’re talking about the fascinating machines that with tokens are able to keep you glued for hours trying to dominate the ball and score as many points as possible. In practice, the company has developed the I / O Pinball, a simple but fascinating browser game.

The internal references to this pinball machine are many, including the various historical mascots of the company such as Dino, Bugdroid, Flutter and so on and so forth!

Flutter is the framework used to develop the game, and Firebase acts as a hosting to keep track of every single score. The game is compatible with both mobile and desktop browsers. And the icing on the cake in case you want to get your hands on it, know that it’s completely open-source.

In short, even if the game plan is not the most elaborate ever seen, it is still a considerable effort that one cannot fail to appreciate. We just have to advise you to try it on the dedicated website and give you an appointment at the next article!