Google's artificial intelligence technology, known as Gemini AI, has been temporarily disabled in its ability to generate images following the discovery of historical inaccuracies and bias in the content produced, sparking discontent and negative reactions among users. Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, revealed in an internal memo to employees that the images and texts generated by the system had “offended our users and exhibited bias.” Controversy erupted last week when it was revealed that the model incorrectly generated images of ethnically diverse Nazi-era German soldiers, non-white US Founding Fathers and even inaccurate representations of the ethnicity of Google's co-founders.

In response, the company promptly suspended Gemini's imaging functionality, apologizing for having “missed the mark” and announcing thorough work to resolve the issue, with the aim of reactivating the service in the coming weeks. In his internal statement, Pichai expressed the company's deep commitment to resolving the issues related to “problematic text and image responses in the Gemini app”, although he did not explicitly state that the problem had been resolved. He stressed that, although no AI is perfect, especially in this emerging stage of the industry's development, Google is committed to maintaining high standards of quality and precision. “We know the bar is high for us and we will continue to work at it, for as long as it takes,” the CEO wrote.