After Google announce that Stadia finally it will not develop its own video games, the workers of the studios had to face unemployment in an unexpected way.

Despite Stadia will continue to function as a platform that can be played on, programmers and developers of Google they will not be able to complete their projects. That is why many expressed their annoyance about it and hope to find a job option soon.

A former employee of the company revealed that just a week before the official announcement, about the closure of development studios, the vice president and general manager of Stadia, Phil Harrison, sent an email highlighting the ‘great progress’ on the different teams.

‘Stadia has made a breakthrough by building a diverse and talented team, and establishing a strong lineup for exclusive Stadia games. We will confirm the investment plan shortly, which in turn will inform the 2021 strategy, objectives and results.‘it reads in the email you sent Harrison and to which Kotaku had access.

Phil Harrison and Stadia did not comment on the matter.

After the email from the manager, the employees did not expect to be fired a week later. In fact, most of them found out about the same time as the rest of the world, when they were notified through another email of the decision by Google.

The developers still had to wait three more days to talk to Harrison in video conference. According to sources, they questioned him about the earlier email, to which they only got an apology for the misleading information.

In fact, the former director of Stadia He only limited himself to saying that the decision was made before that email. So there was not really a change of opinion in the week, but simply the message was not interpreted as it should. There was no further explanation to the work team, who simply wanted to know the truth about it. Google did not comment on anything.

