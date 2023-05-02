Lost battle for Google? The Samsung mobile devices already have the artificial intelligence ChatGPTdeveloped by the American company OpenAI, which has been promoted millionaire by Microsoft.

A few weeks ago the rumor began to circulate about the possibility that the directors of the South Korean company They were analyzing the integration of the chatbot of the moment to their cell phones and tablets.

And it seems that Microsoft knew well how to sneak this new technological tool into the samsung galaxy devicessince it has been carried out without the possibility that Google I could do something to stop it.

ChatGPT with GTP-4 comes to Samsung

A few days ago, it was announced that Samsung was studying the feasibility of be able to use Bing as your default browser on all of your Galaxy cell phones and tablets.

However, despite the fact that it is not so easy to change from one search engine to another as default, the company founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen managed to take the first step in this direction.

And it is that although in exchange for being able to use the Android operating system On its devices, the Asian company must use the default Google search engine, the other technology giant managed to sneak its AI into South Korean electronic devices.

What Microsoft has done to be able to add Bing with GPT-4 on Samsung smartphones and tablets is to do it in your SwiftKey keyboardwhich is used by default by the Android ONE UI layer of Samsung cell phones and tablets, so that’s where the OpenAI artificial intelligence is installed without Google being able to do anything about it.

It is worth mentioning that this new integration will be reflected in Samsung Galaxy cell phones and tablets in the coming days, as announced by the technology giant through its official social networks.

However, there will always be the option to change the SwiftKey keyboard to the standard Samsung or Android, although the one from Microsoft is installed by default and it cannot be uninstalled even if it is not used.

With the Microsoft keyboard, ChatGPT can be used to perform searches in the finder field, or ask you to touch up a text or message being typed, as well as ask you questions in chat.