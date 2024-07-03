New York, USA.- Google is testing a new security system that uses facial recognition technology at its Kirkland, Washington, campus, and the initial reaction from Google employees in the US is mixed, Business Insider reported.

Indoor security cameras collect facial data and are designed to help prevent unauthorized people from entering the Google campus.

Google said its security team uses the data to identify people who may pose a security risk.

After CNBC first reported on the system, Business Insider spoke to Google employees across several campuses to find out what they thought about the change.

The employees requested anonymity to speak freely but their employment has been verified.

An employee who frequently visits the Kirkland office where the technology is being tested told BI that he learned about the new system by reading about it in the news.

They said the cameras are placed discreetly on ceilings and look no different from other security cameras. But the employee said it’s a “little dystopian” and that people in the office have concerns about privacy with the new system.

“Many are concerned about Google storing facial data,” the employee said. “The data is extremely valuable.”

While people at the testing site cannot opt ​​out of a facial scan upon entering the building, a Google spokesperson said the data is for immediate use and is not stored.

Facial data was initially compared to ID card images during early testing, but employees could fill out a form to opt out of having their ID card photo stored, the spokesperson said.

Badge identification images are no longer used, they added.

Google said the new technology is only deployed at its Kirkland office for now, but employees BI spoke to wondered whether the system could eventually be rolled out more widely.

An employee who works in the New York office said they have no privacy concerns with facial recognition technology in the office. They said Google already has security surveillance at all of its campuses, so this will make it easier for the security team to do their job.

However, one employee who works in San Francisco said he thinks the system could be used as a secondary method of monitoring office attendance. That employee said he had previously been flagged for not meeting the minimum number of in-person days.

A Google spokesperson said there were no known plans to use the security system for attendance tracking.