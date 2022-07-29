It is a fact that Google Stadia It has not been to the liking of all the players in the world, it is even found as one of the least used platforms because its streaming is somewhat complex. This led to a fairly strong rumor coming in a few days ago, one that indicated the end of the business and given this, the company that owns it already came out to give statements.

Through social networks, the official account of Stadia made it clear that there will be no closure for the platform, they are even working on bringing more big games to it, one of them is already confirmed, FIFA23. So despite all the problems, like the studios that stopped working with the company, the project is still going ahead.

Here is his original tweet:

Stadia is not shutting down. Rest assured we’re always working on bringing more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro. Let us know if you have other questions. — Stadia ☁️🎮 (@GoogleStadia) July 29, 2022

Stadia is not going to shut down. Rest assured, we’re always working to bring more great games to the platform and Stadia Pro. Please let us know if you have any other questions.

Another reason that has no logic behind the alleged closure of Google Stadia are the new horizons, since in past conferences it was confirmed that the platform will arrive at the end of 2022 a Mexico. To this is added that more games are being announced, many from large companies such as Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Rockstar Games and some more.

For now, users of Stadia they can be sure that the project is not going to disappear.

Via: Google