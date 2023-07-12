Google has been working on an AI-powered mobile chatbot app targeting Gen Z users with interactive digital characters, according to reports from CNBC. However, the company has recently slowed down work on the project following an internal reorganisation. The app, called ‘Bubble Characters’, offered the initial selection of a digital talking character, who would engage in ‘human-like’ conversations with users in a language that appealed to youngsters. The chatbot for Generation Z was just one of several artificial intelligence-based projects that Google has developed in recent months: within the Assistant section, which deals with virtual assistants or two-way conversations for different platforms, executives have given priority to Bard, a competitor of ChatGPT, in the context of an internal reorganization which also led to the departure of some key executives.

As revealed by correspondence viewed by CNBC, some members of the Bubble Characters team have been asked to pause work on the Gen Z app to focus on Bard in anticipation of its launch. Meanwhile, some of Google’s top AI researchers have left the company to start their own chatbot companies, garnering substantial investments. One of these is Character.AI, a company founded two years ago by former Google researchers, Noam Shazeer and Daniel De Freitas. The startup recently raised $150 million in a funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz.