The pandemic opened the opportunity for the development of a lot of technology and the creation of niches that were thought to be years away from acceptance. Likewise, this period also meant a hard blow for the main drivers of innovation such as Google, which put on hold the construction of a mega campus in California where it would transfer all its operations.

These effects were shown exposed in a study conducted by Stadia called, “Coronavirus: Impact on the technology industry worldwide”.

The study includes data ” about the impact that COVID-19 has had on the overall (adjusted) market outlook in 2020 and 2021 and information about the impact on device shipments, data and telecom usage, as well as software and services, and the job”.

An obvious example of the blow that Covid-19 left on the world economy are the projects that Google and other technology companies suspended and for which there is no immediate date for their resumption.

The Google project would take place in San Jose, California where the construction of a mega campus was planned. This was in its early stages of construction.

However, the pandemic led the project to go on indefinite hiatus. This according to sources consulted by CNBC who were informed that the project is not expected to be resumed soon.

The construction of the Google campus had the endorsement of the government, which was granted in 2021 for the construction of a development of seven million 300 thousand square feet that would leave an economic benefit of 19 million dollars.