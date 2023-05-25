Brussels. The European Commission counts on Google to promote “voluntary” standards to develop artificial intelligence by continental and non-EU companies before the European Union agrees on the regulation that it prepares for this technology, standards that Brussels does not expect to be in place before 2025.

The Telecommunications Commissioner, Thierry Breton, advanced the above and met yesterday in the Belgian capital with the CEO of Google, Sundar Pichai, who was later also received by the Community Vice President of Justice and Consumer Affairs, Vera Jourova.

Sources indicated that Pichai and Jourova also addressed the aspect of the use of artificial intelligence and agreed on the “impact” that this language can have on spreading disinformation, so “everyone must prepare for a new wave of risks generated by AI” and deal, for example, with greater transparency when a message is generated artificially.

The sources add that the person in charge of Google wanted to emphasize that this company already has “safeguards” in its AI models and that it continues to invest to guarantee the security of new products.

The ease with which propaganda and disinformation spread online, including through Google in favor of Russia, also worries Brussels, so Jourova warned the tech giant that she expects a greater effort to be held accountable in the framework of the Code of Good Practices against Disinformation to which Google is a voluntary party.

The Community Executive plans to publish new reports in July on the presence of disinformation on platforms and the measures taken, for which reason Jourova asked Google to collaborate by offering detailed information and to improve researchers’ access to data that allow evaluating the spread of disinformation. fake news.

Another of the issues addressed by the community vice president with the person in charge of Google is the one referring to the European and national elections, due to the risks of misinformation interference, as well as to ask the company to dedicate more resources to the smallest languages ​​of the European Union.

Businessman scammed

In China, a fraudster used artificial intelligence to change his appearance and pose as a friend of another firm owner, from whom he managed to steal more than $600,000, authorities said. The victim, whose last name Guo was only published, explained that in April he received a video call from someone whose face and voice closely resembled those of a person close to him.

This subject, however, was actually a scammer who used “artificial intelligence technology to modify his face,” according to an article linked to the Fuzhou authorities.

The scammer claimed that another friend urgently needed money to pay a security deposit for a tender.

Thus he managed to convince Guo to transfer 4.3 million yuan (610 thousand dollars) from his company’s bank account. “During the video call, I was convinced that I recognized the face and voice of the person who was calling me, so I was not suspicious,” Guo was quoted as saying in the article.

After making the payment, he sent a message to the friend whose identity had been misused, who, misunderstanding him as he was unaware of anything, Guo realized the mistake and promptly called the police, who ordered the bank not to carry out the transfer. Thus, Guo was able to recover 3.4 million yuan (482 thousand dollars).

The perpetrators of the thymus were not identified.

The use of artificial intelligence, sometimes for malicious purposes, has raised mistrust in the world, especially after the US company OpenAI launched ChatGPT in November, a conversational robot that can imitate the human voice.

This interface is not accessible in China, but ChatGPT is a hot topic on social media, and local tech giants are doing their best to create similar devices.