When Bolsonaro’s name is searched, the search engine suggests “heart” instead of “coronation”; company says to investigate problem

The influencer Felipe Neto shared this Friday (05.May.2023), on your Twitter profilean image showing that Google search suggests “Squid Corruption” when searching for “Coronation squid”. According to him, the error “algorithmic” It is “unacceptable”.

“Google will explain? Will it fix? Without the PL, they are not obliged to do anything”said the influencer when referring to the PL of fake news (2,6302020).

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has been in England since this Friday morning (May 5) to participate in the coronation of King Charles 3rd, to be held on Saturday (May 6).

O Power360 tested and confirmed the information disclosed by the influencer. When searching for the name of the PT member next to the word coronation, the Google search engine recommends: “vwhat did you mean: corruption“.

Here is the image of the test performed:

The same test was done with the name of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), but the result was different. When searching for “Bolsonaro coronação” the search engine suggests “Bolsonaro heart”.

Here’s the image:

In contact with Power360Google’s advisory reported that the technical team still cannot say which part of the search engine has a problem.

He also stated that he had carried out tests with other politicians and authorities who had already had their names linked to corruption issues, such as deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL) and Pastor Silas Malafaia, and that the problem is not restricted to the name of the petista.

Regarding the difference in results between the current and former presidents, they stated that when searching for “Bolsonaro heart“, without the tilde graphic sign, the result is the same for both.

See the screenshots below: