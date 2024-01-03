Users of GoogleBe careful, as a new malware has been discovered that is capable of stealing your account, even if you change the password. Recently, an issue was discovered with Chrome cookies, which allows attacks to steal information easily and quickly. Fortunately, Google is already aware of this attack.

In accordance with CloudSEK, this vulnerability allows hackers to install malware on computers to “extract and decrypt login tokens stored in the local Chrome database.” These tokens are then used to send a request to a Google API intended to synchronize accounts in the different services that the company has, which allows, create “stable and persistent Google cookies” related to authentication and, therefore, access to different Google accounts.

The problem is that attackers can perform this same process even if the user changes their Google account password. About, The company has indicated that it is already aware of this problem, and they are working to offer the public a definitive solution. In the meantime, he has shared a way to avoid being victims of this attack. This is what was said about it:

“It is important to note that there is a misconception in reports that suggests that the user cannot revoke stolen tokens and cookies. This is incorrect, as stolen sessions can be invalidated by simply logging out of the affected browser or revoked remotely via the user's device page. “We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as necessary.”

At the moment there is no definitive solution, but this momentary remedy is quite simple, so if you have been a victim of these types of attacks, you better do it immediately. On related topics, Google reveals the most searched games of 2023. Likewise, the company is losing demand, and now must make changes to its store.

Editor's Note:

It's a shame that these types of malware attacks are becoming more and more common. Fortunately, Google is aware of this issue, and is doing everything it can to remedy it as soon as possible. However, some might argue that this shouldn't happen in the first place.

Via: 9to5Google