In the world of the Internet, altercations are very frequent, this with the fall of web pages due to the traffic of people who want to enter to read a blog and more commonly to buy tickets for shows or specific products. And recently something unusual was reported, since there was a major explosion in the data center of Google.

The altercation happened yesterday August 8 in this center located in Omaha, Iowa. And three of the electricians who were working in the facilities suffered injuries, for which they were transferred to Nebraska Medical Center. Behind this JimWood, deputy head of the department of Council Bluffs Fire Departmentconfirmed that lifeguards were dispatched at 11:59 a.m.

Es @Google really down right now?!? Or is this just a problem for me? #googledown pic.twitter.com/jgWWQwjkO2 — Presley Mullinax (@PresleyMullinax) August 9, 2022

This accident caused the fall of a large part of the servers, for which many users reported their points of view, since both the browser of Google such as the browser were not working stably. Other apps like Youtube gave some problems, but not as many as the web pages and locations on maps.

This is what the spokesperson for Google:

We are aware of an electrical incident at the Google data center in Council Bluffs, Iowa, injuring three people on site. The health and safety of all workers is our top priority, and we are working closely with our partner companies and local authorities to fully investigate the situation.

Via: Newsweek