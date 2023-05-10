Key day for Google. The Mountain View company celebrates this Wednesday afternoon Google I/O, the annual developer conference in which it announces its news in hardware, software and services. The company has presented some innovations that it will bring to applications such as Gmail, Google Photos or Google Maps and its intelligent chat Bard, with which it aspires to face ChatGPT. Some leaks suggest that the company will present its first folding phone, the Pixel 7a —its most affordable mobile— and Android 14.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of the Internet’s most popular search engine giant, has stated that “artificial intelligence is having a very busy year.” “We are at an exciting inflection point. We have an opportunity to make AI even more useful for people, businesses and communities – for everyone.”

He then gave an example of how Google intends to take Gmail to the next level. In 2017, the company launched smart responses, “short answers” that were generated automatically. Now Pichai has presented “a much more powerful generative model.” “Imagine you get an email that your flight has been canceled and you want a full refund,” she said. Gmail will have a new button that will allow the user to give instructions and will automatically generate a much more elaborate message. In this case, you would request a full refund and be able to “conveniently extract the flight details from the previous email.”

More information

Google has also introduced a new feature to view routes in 3D on Google Maps and Magic Editor, a Google Photos tool for “doing complex edits without professional-level editing skills.” For example, changing the position or size of the person in the image, making the sky brighter or less cloudy, and even removing a bag strap.

Dealing with ChatGPT

Google’s bet to face ChatGPT is Bard, its own intelligent chatbot. When this tool was presented in February 2023, the company’s CEO, Sundar Pichai, explained in a statement that it could be used “to explain to a 9-year-old child the latest discoveries from the James Webb Space Telescope or to learn about the best scorers on the current football scene and then create training routines that help you improve your skills”.

Jack Krawczyk, Google’s product manager, cited some of the most creative uses that some users have given to Bard last week in a roundtable with journalists from around the world: “From movie directors asking for space fillers in their scripts to parents who want to make plans with their children”. At the event held this afternoon, Google announced that Bard will be able to export generated text to Gmail and Google Docs and include images in responses. The tool will be available in English in 180 countries, in addition to Korean and Japanese. The technology company plans to launch it soon in another 40 languages.

[Esta noticia es de última hora. Habrá actualización]

You can follow THE COUNTRY Technology in Facebook and Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.