They are hidden gems on the internet; the errors of the Google Streetview car. In most cases, we laugh at a person acting moronic as the movie car goes by. This time Google’s car itself is the loser. The driver tried to drive through a tunnel, but it turned out to be too low. So, painfully, the car is now on Streetview blunders itself.

It seems that the driver has forgotten how far the camera is above the rest of the car. And of course the camera continues to shoot pictures while the tunnel is rammed. This will give you a series of photos in which you can see things going wrong. The thing gets closer and closer to the wall until there is a blurry picture of the moment when the tunnel is the shaak.

Then we see the driver trying to get the camera back in place up close. The one who shared the gem via the Reddit page Google_Map_Odditions gives an explanation for the photos. “In the last photo you can clearly see the camera looking down at the Google car, with the decals on the rear spoiler and wiper on the rear window.” In other words: flipped over by the collision…