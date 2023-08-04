You get a route at the start of your working day, follow it calmly so that the camera picks up everything properly, return the car to the company and your working day is over. We don’t think it’s wrong at all to work for Google. But apparently the panic can set in so much that you get it into your head to go big with a Google Streetview car and drive it into a ditch during a police chase.

Last week, a Google employee thought he could shorten his working day. The police spot the Google car in front of a high school. The Streetview car overtakes other road users left and right. According to the police, his speed is set at more than 160 km/h. The officers then give chase.

The Google Streetview car on the run

When the man comes to a red traffic light, he waits for a while, but a little later he still drives through the red light. After this he ends up at an open bridge. To avoid the bridge, he makes a sharp turn. The camera car is not prepared for this. The driver loses control of the wheel and shoots into a field.

Then the Google Streetview car rolls on until it comes to a stop in a ditch. When the police pull the man out of his car, the Google employee says he was afraid to stop. The judge may decide what his sentence will be. We are secretly curious about the images that the Streetview camera has shot.