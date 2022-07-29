Google Stadia is a service that since its launch has been received lukewarmly by players, despite the giant’s work to offer an excellent streaming service.

In fact, we recall that the internal studio that was supposed to develop a series of exclusives for the platform has been closed, with Jade Raymond who left the company to form his studio now under the wing of PlayStation.

However, an “insider” via the Reddit forum made a somewhat dubious statement. The post, later removed but reported by a Twitter user, essentially stated that the Google Stadia service will be closed in late summer, with the company notifying users 30-60 days in advance and with refund plans for multi-month subscriptions. In addition to this, the post states that Google has no plans to transfer services or servers to a competitor who can take over everything. In short, it seems that according to this insider, Google Stadia will be closed forever.



Obviously (and especially in this case), we are talking about simple rumors: Google has not yet commented on the news, but we advise you to take everything with a grain of salt.