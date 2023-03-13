With the closing of Google Stadiathe Mountain View house had made it known that the streaming technology for video games it would still have been exploited by granting it in licensed to other third party companiesbut it appears that the decision has been reversed, with the closure also of this initiative.

The statement comes from Jack Buser, director of game industry solutions at Google Cloud: “We will no longer offer that streaming option,” Buser told Axios, because apparently that technology “was closely tied to Stadia itself”. So the closure of one also determines the conclusion of the technology on which it was based: “When we decided to leave Stadia, this sort of offer could not continue to exist”.

It is not clear whether there are technological or economic decisions behind it, or more likely both together, but in fact the“Immersive Stream for Games” initiative is set to end, as happened to Google Stadia. However, Google will continue to be active in gaming and cloud by providing support for live service platforms through Google Cloud for Live Games.

As Buser reported, “We’re at our best when we help others build this kind of thing, not necessarily when we build it ourselves,” which is also a shame, because Google Stadia’s technology infrastructure worked very well for users. video games.

Until now, Stadia’s technology through the “Immersive Stream for Games” initiative had been used to allow Batman: Arkham Knight to be streamed through the AT&T service in the US and for the Resident Evil Village online demo, but apparently there will be no further sequels to these experiences.