As you know, Google Stadia is about to die for good. The service will be closed in 12 days and from that moment it will no longer be possible to use it. Apparently, however, the developers of themobile app they are continuing to publish updates.

As reported by Tom Warren on Twitter, the Google Stadia mobile app has been updated to version 4.24. The weight is 148.9 MB. The description signals a classic “bug fixes and improvements“, without specifying anything more.

As also indicated by Warren, it is strange that Google keeps updating the application considering that it will soon be completely useless. It is possible that the generic description shared by the company is actually deliberately inaccurate and that the update is used to prepare the app for the closure of the service.

It’s hard to say exactly what Google is doing with the Stadia app, but on balance it doesn’t matter since in less than two weeks it will no longer be accessible.

Google Stadia unfortunately it struggled to find an audience and from the outset it was clear that the service had not gained enough support to be able to last in the long term. Even if the underlying technology was more than valid, according to many the Mountain View company got the economic model wrong (even Phil Spencer thinks so). Furthermore, the close closure of the first party teams has not inspired much confidence, leaving the platform with only a series of large multi-platform AAAs and a handful of minor exclusives that the general public has never heard of: too few to be able to sustain a such an expensive project.