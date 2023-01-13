The controllers Of Google Stadia can be used away Bluetooth: the company announced it with a tweet, saying that it will make a tool available to users to enable this function and that all the details about it will arrive over the next week.

As you know, there are methods to use the Google Stadia controller wirelessly even after the servers are closed, albeit with a whole series of limitations that are difficult to circumvent. Fortunately the official Google tool it should fix the problem.

At that point it will certainly be possible to connect the controller via Bluetooth to PCs and mobile deviceswhile it is not clear whether this possibility will also be extended to Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo consoles: to find out, as mentioned, we will have to wait for the details.

Last September, Google officially announced the shutdown of Stadia, fixing it shutdown of servers to January 18 and launching a refund campaign on the purchase of games, content and hardware related to the platform.

The possibility of continuing to use the Stadia controller on other systems certainly stands as a welcome extra, in some way a compensation compared to the sad fate of the streaming platform, which undoubtedly boasted great potential and cutting-edge technology. but has been severely limited by an unattractive business model.