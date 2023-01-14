Google Stadia will be closed forever on January 18, 2023, but a few days after that date, the American company has decided to give the world a small gift: it has made available an exclusive game of the platform, Worm Game.

Worm Game is a game that was used to test various Stadia features before the official launch of the platform. It is a small video game inspired by Snake. It certainly isn’t very visually elaborate, but it has various levels, the possibility of changing the color of your worm and four modes: Campaign, Arcade, Multiplayer and Creation.

If you are interested in trying it, just reach out Stadia via browser and, with your account, play a game. Obviously, Worm Game will disappear on January 18, 2023 and will not be ported to other platforms, since it was created by the Stadia team.

“Play the game that came to Stadia before Stadia came to the world,” wrote the Stadia Platform Content team. “Worm Game” is a humble title which we used to test many of Stadia’s features, starting well before the 2019 public launch, running through 2022. It won’t win Game of the Year, but the Stadia team spent a lot of time playing it, and we thought to share it with you. Thank you for playing and for everything.”

In any case, this is not the only one last minute news: Stadia has released an update for the official controller, making bluetooth available.