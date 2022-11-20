Apparently i refunds of purchases related to Google Stadia they also officially left in Italy. To confirm that you have received them, check your account for any communications.

As we reported, a few days ago Google Stadia started refunds for the purchase of games, digital content and hardware: a procedure made necessary by the fact that the streaming platform will close its doors on January 18, 2023.

“Starting November 9, 2022, Stadia will attempt to automatically process refunds for all purchases of games, add-ons, and subscription fees other than Stadia Pro made through the Stadia store,” Google wrote in the official Stadia FAQ.

It seems that for the moment the refunds are related only to the purchase of games and digital content, but the company has ensured that by January 18 it will also compensate users in relation to the purchase of hardware.

The latter, however, will not become completely unusable with the end of the service, as there are methods to use the Google Stadia controller wirelessly even after the servers have been closed.