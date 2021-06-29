We are entering in July and in the middle of this summer too Google Stadia has made public the titles that will be available to PRO users.

Last month Stadia Pro delighted us with some titles that ranged between different genres, this time the list boasts as an entry Crayta, which we will find labeled as “First on Stadia“: This is a game available at launch on the Google platform of the same name.

Later we find Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom, a 2018 title that stands out for that nostalgic classic scrolling mold. We have already told you about this new addition to the saga in this review.

Next, we have Steamworld Dig: a Fistful of Dirt which will be added to the other chapters of the platform-adventure saga already present in the Stadia Pro library.

We conclude the batch of free July titles available on Google Stadia Pro with West of Loathing, role-playing game set in an alternative wild west populated by giant creatures and undead beings.

However, the surprises don’t end there! Google Stadia Pro released the list of games that we will find discounted in the catalog in July, some of which will also be available to basic users. Let’s take a look at the list:

Football Manager 2020

Metro Exodus

Metro Exodus Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Stadia Ultimate Edition

Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition

Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition

Just Dance 2020

The Crew 2 Deluxe Edition

The Division 2 Warlords of New York Edition

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Reacon Breakpoint – Ultimate Edition

Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition

As we can see, there are several surprises for fans of the post-apocalyptic shooter saga, as well as for fans of games based on Tom Clancy’s novels.

Not only Stadia, it promises to be a very interesting month of July for retrogame fans, with the announcement of free Xbox titles with Games With Gold.