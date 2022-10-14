Google Stadia it will close in January and with it some games will probably be lost (certainly Outcasters). Another risk, however, is that the controller of Stadia is no longer usable via wireless and the fans don’t want to accept it.

Recall that the Stadia controller it can be used via cable connection with PC, Mac and smartphone with all platforms, but the wireless connection is valid only with Stadia. Gamers are finding ways to continue using it wirelessly.

One of the methods is to use the Wiredless Pro appwhich allows you to connect the controller to an Android device, which then sends the signal to a PC. Unfortunately, with the Stadia controller there is a limit: triggers are not recognized, so this limits the usefulness of the app.

The Google Stadia controller

A second method was created by the engineer Parth Shah. However, it only works on a PC and requires some work. In practice, Pytohn 3 is installed on a PC, version 1.2.0 is downloaded and, via this guide, download a ZIP file and run a file called server.exe: a Stadia icon appears and provides a URL that must be opened via a browser on an Android device that is connected via cable to the Stadia controller. In this way, all buttons on the controller are recognized and you can use the controller on a PC.

It is obviously a method too complicated for all gamers to use – many will simply prefer to purchase an Xbox controller for use on a PC via a wireless adapter. Google has received the message, however, and said that it is investigating the matter to see if it is possible to make it easier for players to access the Bluetooth functions of the Stadia controller. For now, however, there are no certainties.

The certainty is that Outcasters will die with Stadia.