The Mountain View company has unveiled the first free games for Google Stadia Pro subscribers for May 2022. These are Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles, Outriders and PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls. More games will be announced shortly.

All three free Google Stadia games will be available to Pro subscribers starting May 1, 2022. The official description of Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles reads: “Own, jump and find your way through this beautiful 3D platformer with vivid visuals and quirky characters. Play as Lumote, a soft, bioluminescent creature on a mission to overthrow the Mastermote. Solve a world of puzzles by taking control of the its inhabitants. ”

We then Outriders, known looter shooter that will soon receive a new expansion. The official description reads: “As humanity bleeds in the trenches of Enoch, you can create your own Outrider and embark on a journey across the hostile planet. Combining intense gameplay based on violent powers and an ever-growing arsenal of weapons and tool sets. twisted, Outriders offers countless hours of gameplay from one of the best shooter developers in the business. ”

Finally, the description of PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls reads: “Big city, big adventure! When the PAW Patrol discover that Mayor Humdinger has taken control of a bustling metropolis, they must save Adventure City from its selfish plans. And the pups need YOU on Team PAWsome! So, Adventure City, we’re coming! Play as the pups – including Chase, Skye and the enterprising Liberty – and use their unique skills in high-flying rescue missions. Use higher-level gadgets and vehicles to explore the city. And have fun with Pup Pup Boogie and other mini-games. You can play alone or co-pup on the sofa in this fun 3D platformer. PAW Patrol’s puppies are heroes born – are you ready to join them in their bravest mission? ”

Tell us, what do you think of Google Stadia’s free games of May 2022? Finally, we remind you that you can try Ubisoft Plus for free, even on the Google platform: here are the details.