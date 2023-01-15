Google Stadia is now about to be buried by Google and if you remember a few months ago we talked to you about the whole issue here, including the issue of refunds. Anyway, today we want to give you some news that could make you very happy indeed. So if you are curious stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Google Stadia, Google unlocks controller Bluetooth

Google Stadia is a console that for better or for worse will leave us a big void. Google knows this and is trying as much as possible to cheer up its customers. So today he wanted to do everyone a splendid gift related to the controller and we reveal it to you immediately:

“MMany of you have expressed the desire to enable Bluetooth on your Stadia Controller. We have some good news: Next week, we’re releasing a self-service tool to enable Bluetooth connections on your Stadia Controller. We will share details next week on how to enable this feature”

In short, this is great news that will allow anyone to use the console controller with other devices. The only way to do this before today was to resort to tools from third party developers which for obvious reasons weren’t always stable and easy to use. We just have to wait for new news from Google and of course rest assured that we will tell you about it as soon as we learn about it.

However, if this news did not excite you enough, know that the company has also decided to give all its customers Worm Game that you will find here. This is a truly nostalgic choice as it is the game used by the development team to test Stadia even before its launch. The title will be able to run until the end of the service. What can I say, the big G is trying hard to sweeten its customers and say goodbye to Google Stadia.