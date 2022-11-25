The project of Google Stadia was solid according to Phil Spencerwho spoke positively of the now-defunct streaming platform while admitting that that business model it had obvious limitations.

A few days ago we dedicated an in-depth look at the history of Google Stadia, which started with the best conditions but soon ran aground in the face of a catalog and purchase management incompatible with nature cloud of the experience.

“In my view, one more step they should have taken was some form of content subscription,” said the CEO of Microsoft Gaming. “The business model that was imposed, which involved buying games as new technology was introduced, I think was not the best way to go.”

“I have a lot of friends who worked on Stadia and they were there from the very beginning. I really appreciate the technology investment they’ve made – I think they’ve done a good job building this cloud platform and the hardware was solid.”

“I think providing creators with the ability to deliver a game instantly to users while they’re watching YouTube, Twitch, TikTok or whatever, or as a way to distribute demos or pre-releases to get feedback (…) is something Google built and that it will find a use somewhere. I have no doubt.”