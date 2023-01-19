Google Stadia is now about to be buried by Google and if you remember a few months ago we talked to you about the whole issue here, addressing the issue of refunds. In any case, a few days ago we had taken up the topic by talking to you about the Controller speech and Google’s decision to extend its support here, today we finally have Announcements! So if you are curious stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Google Stadia: Bluetooth support arrives for the controller!

Google cannot afford the slightest mistake with Google Stadia. Users are still quite angry to see their favorite platform being buried overnight. In light of this, after promising a tool for unlocking the Bluetooth support of your controller, the big G has finally kept its promise.

From now going to you here, you will find everything you need. Mind you, everything will take advantage of the web so you won’t need any kind of software except an internet connection. The trick is simply to disable proprietary technology which allowed connection with Stadia and replace it with BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy). Hence our advice: if you want to enjoy Stadia until the last second, we advise you to wait to implement this procedure. And this was also recommended by Google itself!

If, on the other hand, you have already trashed Google Stadia, all you have to do is go to the link provided a moment ago. Last warning is to perform the procedure by December 31 of this year or you will find yourself unable to implement it. That said, all you have to do is enjoy your new universal controller!