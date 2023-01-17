Tomorrow, January 18, 2023, i server Of Google Stadia they will be closing their doors for good, so it’s worth a quick summary of the situation. When the service is deactivated, user data will be permanently lost, so it is advisable to save what can be saved while there is time to do so.

In November 2022 Google started to repay purchases made in the Stadia store. You should have received emails about the Google account used to connect to the service. In case you still don’t know anything, contact technical support. Stadia Pro subscriptions will not be refunded.

If you have purchased a Stadia controller, don’t throw it away, because software will soon be launched that will allow you to use it outside the platform, via Bluetooth connection.

Being an excellent controller, moreover given as a gift since they refunded it, it is worth continuing to use it.

The announcement of the closure of Stadia was made in September 2022, after a long period of inertia by Google, which has not tried to resolve the situation in any way, which began a year earlier with the closure of all first party studios and the abandonment of all exclusive projects in development.