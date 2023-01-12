As you probably already know, next week is finally coming to an end. Google Stadiathis was something that was confirmed since last year, but today it has been revealed exactly when this will happen.

Through a statement shared by The Verge, a Google representative has revealed the exact time that Stadia’s servers will close forever. We already knew that this will happen on January 18, and now it has been confirmed that at 11:59 PM (Pacific Time) we will say goodbye to him forever.

Considering the time difference, this means that in some regions, Google Stadia will still be active even after January 18, even if this is for a couple more hours. With this, the company reminds again that these are the last days to transfer all possible games to other platformsin order not to waste all the time that someone could invest in a title.

Editor’s Note:

After years of painting Google Stadia as the future of gaming, next year it will be gone forever, and with it the record of hundreds of hours spent by every user it ever had. This is, without a doubt, a depressing denouement.

Via: The Verge