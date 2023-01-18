Google Stadia has reached its last day on this planet, i.e. the service is about to be definitively closed (at 8.59 am here in Italy), as announced by Google in September 2022. fan they then started to celebrate itpublishing images and memories of their experience.

Stadia hasn’t had a great success, but those who have had the opportunity to play it could only agree that it worked excellently. It would probably still be the best cloud gaming service out there if it weren’t so crazily managed. In any case, the fans have decided to remember him, sharing their emotions and their disappointment with how this adventure ended.

In particular the subreddit of Stadia is full of testimonials, such as u/AFiveDayStorm, who posted a photo with the controller and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey in the background, calling it the game he spent the most time with in 2020.

u/MishaMykha posted a cute photo of the controllers wearing a pair of children’s shoes, commenting only with a laconic: “RIP Stadia 2019-2023”

User u/dndiyguy posted an image of Red Dead Redemption 2 played on Stadia, asking thanks to the service for the ride.

The user u/randomuserofdestiny has instead published the meme “Press F to Pay Respects”, derived from a very famous scene of Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, with Stadia in the role of the dead.

There are also other testimonies, but these should give a good idea of ​​the atmosphere that reigns on the social networks dedicated to Stadia in these hours. At least we can console ourselves with the update of the controller which makes it possible to use it via bluetooth connection with many other devices.