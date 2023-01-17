IS available starting today the update that allows you to use the feature freely Bluetooth on controllers Of Google Stadiawhich can thus be used from now on on all compatible devices.

As you know, Google Stadia will be definitively closed tomorrow, but it will be possible toupdate of the controller for a long time to come, until December 31, 2023. How? Just by visiting This Page and clicking on the “activate Bluetooth mode” link, then follow the on-screen instructions.

We have tried the procedure and can already tell you that it works perfectly, although thelist of compatible devices is not very long: basically PC (Windows 10, Windows 11 and Steam), MacOS 13, ChromeOS and Android terminals. No console, at least according to official indications.

“Not all Bluetooth devices are the same, therefore compatibility varies. The Stadia Controller uses Bluetooth Low Energy connections, so some features, such as audio passthrough, are not possible wirelessly”, reads the official website with the procedure.

“We’ve verified that the Stadia Controller works for gameplay with the list of supported devices. It hasn’t been tested with all types of Bluetooth devices, so it may not work with others.”

The instructions for the pairing of the device are simple: “After entering Bluetooth mode on the controller, press and hold the ‘Y + Stadia’ buttons for 2 seconds to enter pairing mode. The status light will flash orange.”

“After that, go to the device you want to play on and pair the controller in settings. Once the controller is paired and connected, its status light will turn solid white.”

“Congratulations. You can start playing. The next time you turn on the controller, it should automatically connect to the last paired device.”