Google Stadia is available for Chromecast and for other Android devices. To celebrate the novelty, Borderlands 3 will be playable for free throughout the weekend. Here is the complete list of new devices supported by the service:

Chromecast with Google TV

Hisense Android Smart TV (U7G, U8G, U9G)

Nvidia Shield TV

Nvidia Shield TV Pro

ONN FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device

Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 Series Android TVs

Xiaomi MIBOX3 and MIBOX4

If you have other devices with Android TV, you can still try to use Stadia, by activating the experimental support. Of course, the same results as officially supported devices are not guaranteed in this case.

For those wondering, the Stadia controller doesn’t yet supportGoogle Assistant. We will have to wait a little longer to get it, just as we have to wait for a function that makes the connection with third-party controllers more stable (expect problems, then).

Finally, from today it is also possible to use Stadia with Chrome on Android, with the possibility of accessing your profile, the store, the gallery of captured images and the game launcher.

As already mentioned, to celebrate the many new features, Stadia will give free access to Borderlands 3 throughout the weekend. The game will be accessible from June 24th to June 28th 2021. All you need is an active and unlimited profile to play it.