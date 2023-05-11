The Alphabet emporium, through Google -its best-known business brand-, has exponentially increased its commitment to artificial intelligence, with its sights set on competing face-to-face with the ChatGPT tool within the field of the so-called generative experience. search (‘search generative experience’ in English) thanks to its own chat of this type, known as Bard. It is an area with development potential that is still difficult to estimate, although multimillion-dollar calculations have already been made, although at the same time it is generating suspicions due to the risks it may entail, including the ethical and social field.

At its annual I/O conference in Mountain View, California, on Wednesday, Google unveiled a new multimodal version of its namesake generative AI engine, which can produce answers to open queries without losing its recognizable list of web links. The aim of its executives is to create something that can generate in consumers the same excitement that Microsoft Corp’s update to its Bing search engine in recent months seems to have achieved.

“We are reimagining all of our core products, including search,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Alphabet – whose shares have risen 26% on the stock market so far this year – after going on stage at the event. To do this, he continued, Google is integrating generative AI into search, as well as into already-known products from the internet company such as Gmail, which can create draft messages, and Google Photos, which can make changes to images such as centering figures. and color empty spaces.

US consumers will be able to access this new experience in the coming weeks through a waiting list, a testing phase during which Google will monitor the quality, speed and cost of search results, the company said in an interview. Vice President Cathy Edwards, Reuters reports. They will not be the only ones since the company announced that Bard, its artificial intelligence chat, will now be available in up to 180 countries and territories, although only in English (Japanese and Korean have recently joined). However, he anticipated that “soon” it will be accessible in up to 40 languages, including Spanish.

Google’s foray into what’s known as generative AI comes after startup OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT, Silicon Valley’s favorite chatbot, in November that launched a furious funding race among would-be competitors. Generative AI can, from past data, create entirely new content, such as text, images and fully formed ‘software’ code. Backed by billions of dollars contributed by the giant Microsoft and now integrated into its Bing search engine, it has become for many the default version of generative AI, helping users create jobs, contracts, travel itineraries and even entire novels.

The advertising pie is at stake



As a result, Google, which for years has been the main Internet portal, has seen its position of dominance questioned since its rivals began to exploit this technology. At stake is his share of the gigantic pie of online advertising, which the research company Magna estimates at 286,000 million dollars (about 260,500 million euros) this year. For this reason, the main Alphabet brand opened its own artificial intelligence chat, the aforementioned Bard, to the public at the end of March.

However, the vice president of Alphabet maintains that “what people basically want at the end of the day is to be connected to information from real people and organizations knowing, for example, that this health information comes from the WHO (World Health Organization) »• As for how AI can deliver incorrect information, he said his company prioritizes accuracy and citing reliable sources. In this sense, it will also mark in a special way the images that it generates with artificial intelligence and will make it easier for users to verify their authenticity.

In any case, one of the challenges of resorting to this type of generative AI, also known for the use of large linguistic models, is its high economic cost. “We and others are working on a variety of different ways to reduce that cost over time,” Edwards said, adding that ads will continue to be key: “We only get paid when there’s a click.”

Behind the revamped Bard is also a more powerful artificial intelligence model that Google announced on Wednesday, called PaLM 2, and which the company says can solve more difficult problems. One of its models is light enough to work on smartphones, said the CEO of Alphabet, who took advantage of the same event to present a new foldable Pixel ‘smartphone’ that allows consumers to use the company’s AI. Initially it will be priced at $1,799 (about 1,640 euros) and will come with a free Pixel Watch.