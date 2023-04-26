Alonso-Aston Martin the surprises of this start of 2023

“We thought we’d be able to fight with Ferrari and Mercedes not before 2024 and instead here we are”. As Fernando Alonso expressed all his astonishment at the performance of the Aston Martin AMR23 which has allowed the two-time world champion to already cut his 100 podiums in F1 in this first part of the championship. Alonso in fact in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia was ‘subscriber’ to the third step of the podium, a roadmap that temporarily places him in third place in the Drivers’ standings behind the Red Bull duo that sees Max Verstappen ahead of Sergio Perez .

Aston Martin ended 2022 seventh in the Constructors’ standings, but are now even second ahead of superpowers like Mercedes and Ferrari. Obviously in Brackley and Maranello they will work hard on the updates to put the car from Lawrence Stroll’s team behind them, but in the meantime an Aston Martin like this is enough to make Alonso dream of the ‘Mission 33‘, or get the 33rd victory in F1 perhaps in a month in Monaco almost ten years after the last victory obtained with Ferrari in his hometown of Barcelona.

Alonsomania is raging on the web

The Search term ‘Fernando Alonso’ has gone viral in this early 2023. According to what was analyzed and reported by the Spanish newspaper Brand the name of the two-time world champion registered a 174% percentage increase of searches worldwide between last season and this one. According to Google Alonso in terms of followers was in eighth place among the 20 drivers at the start in F1 before the winter tests held in Bahrain at the end of February.

Since Sakhir’s days, however, Alonso has gone viral and has now reached the maximum popularity index on Google in world searches (100 out of 100). No driver has achieved this result in the 2023 Formula 1 season. The Asturian driver started 2023 with an average of 8 out of 100 on Pinterest, similar to his 2022. After the first free practice sessions, Fernando has accumulated an average of 51 out of 100. In other words, the interest in Alonso in the world, since he first drove the AMR23 on the Sakhir circuit, has increased by 526.15%.