Torre Picasso, in Madrid, where Google Spain is based. PABLO MONGE

Google Spain has renewed the rental contract for its headquarters in Madrid in the emblematic Torres Picasso, owned by Pontegadea, the investment company of Amancio Ortega, Inditex’s largest shareholder and one of the world’s most millionaire men. The subsidiary of the American multinational signed a new four-year lease with the Galician magnate’s company in July 2019, and expiring on December 31, 2024.

The search engine’s company already paid 2.25 million euros to Amancio Ortega’s firm in 2019 for occupying floors 20, 26 and 27 of the emblematic Torres Picasso in Madrid, in the office area known as Azca, in the financial heart from the capital and right in the Paseo de la Castellana. The contract establishes that the rent will be calculated based on the price of 28 euros per square meter and month (plus VAT of 21%). Google Spain already signed a first rental contract for its Madrid headquarters in 2006 when it was owned by the construction company FCC and renewed it in 2014 until November 30, 2019, when it already belonged to Pontegadea. Ortega’s company acquired the towers from FCC in 2011 for 400 million euros.

2019 results

On the other hand, the Spanish subsidiary of Google registered a net profit in 2019 of 25.91 million euros in 2019, which is 28.5% more than that registered the previous year. Turnover amounted to 131.98 million euros, 26.7% more than in 2018, according to the accounts of the Spanish subsidiary of the company published in the Mercantile Registry.

Google Spain is the subsidiary used by the Internet giant to provide marketing and support services to Google Ireland and research and development services to Google LLC, so that almost all of its actual billing (coming mostly from advertising) is made in Ireland, a country that has much more lax taxation than Spain. It is estimated that only Google’s advertising revenue in Spain exceeds 900 million euros. Thanks to this tax engineering, Google Spain paid only 8.88 million euros in corporate tax in 2019, 28.9% more than in the previous year.

The controversy over the low taxes faced by these technology companies in the countries where they operate despite their huge profits does not stop growing, without there being a common European position to tackle these practices. Precisely, Google announced this week that it will affect its Ads customers, its digital advertising service, a part of the Tax on Certain Digital Services (IDSD), popularly known as Google rate, which has taxed large technology companies since January with 3% of the income obtained from their digital services in Spain. As of May 1, the internet company will charge a 2% surcharge to all its customers for Google Ads ads published in the country.

The subsidiary, which is part of the US group Alphabet and is a subsidiary of Google International, increased its average workforce in 2019 from 208 to 257 employees, and allocated 54.25 million euros to personnel expenses, 28.8% more.

Google also refers in its report to the Covid-19 outbreak that emerged after the close of fiscal year 2019, which is leading to “a disruption of the global market.” “Such an operating environment has the potential to have an adverse impact on the company’s operations and financial position,” he says. In this context, it notes that the future impact of the current economic situation is “uncertain and difficult to predict”, but indicates that no adjustments are required in the 2019 annual accounts in relation to the coronavirus outbreak.