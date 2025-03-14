Google has begun to launch an update that solves the failure identified in the oldest Chromecast devices, which prevented content reproduction and showed a notification of ‘non -reliable device’.

Chromecast second generation devices and audio version They began to show a problem registered globally last Mondaywith which They could not receive or transmit any type of content, both video and only audio, leaving the device unusable.

Thus, when trying to use the chromecast, the affected users began to Receive a notification with a message of ‘non -reliable device’, Together with an explanation that the device could not be verified and that the failure could be caused “For the use of an obsolete ‘firmware.”

At that time, Google said they were aware of the problem and that They were working to solve it. In addition, technological He warned affected users that they should not restore the device to factory configuration.

Now, Google has announced that it has already begun to launch an update in which it includes a solution to this failure of the second generation and audio chromect, which will be completed “in the next few days.”

Specifically, as the technology explained in a statement on her page of the Nest community, To receive this update, the Chromecast device must be connected to the Wi -Fi network.

Also, for those users who have restored the affected device during the initial problem solving, Google has indicated that “it is possible” that still find some problem that prevents them from configuring their device.

In this regard, he has shared that they are working to “solve it as soon as possible” and has indicated that they will continue to share updates and the next steps for these cases on their Google Nest page.

In addition to all this, Google is also launching a new update for its Chromecast devices with Google TV, with which the Android 14 operating system is implemented and the solution of some errors is added.