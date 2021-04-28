That the tech giants have survived the coronavirus crisis better than the rest is no secret. But the stratospheric figures that these companies are showing in their first quarter financial statements show that the growth of digital consumption has not been a fleeting matter, but is here to stay.

This has been reflected in the Alphabet accounts. The Google parent company reached a record profit from January to March for the third consecutive quarter during the pandemic, reaching 17.93 billion dollars (14.850 million), which is more than doubling the figure, 162% more, than in the same period of the previous year.

Revenues have also beaten analysts’ forecasts, reaching 55,315 million dollars (about 45,800 million euros). A figure that is also 34% higher than that registered in the first quarter of 2020 and to which the company’s cloud division has contributed in a special way. Specifically, only Google Cloud registered an increase of 46% year-on-year to 4,047 million dollars (3,350 million euros).

It was one of the fastest growing units in the period, although the business that continues to contribute the most to the company as a whole is that of searches. With a growth of 30%, it entered 31,879 million dollars (about 26,400 million euros). On the other hand, Google’s turnover for YouTube increased by 48.7% to 6,000 million dollars (about 4,970 million euros).

Alphabet presented its accounts at the close of Wall Street, so investors have quoted the figures on Wednesday. And they couldn’t have had a better reception. Their titles have risen more than 6% in the first bars of trading, to exceed $ 2,431. Its market value thus exceeds 1.6 trillion (with ‘b’) dollars.

«The figures liked the market due to the better than expected revenues and margins. These figures confirm the enormous strength of the recovery of the advertising market and specifically of the online segment (in which Alphabet generates 80% of its income), ”they indicate from Bankinter’s analysis department.