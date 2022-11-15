Google has reached an agreement with 40 US states in which it agrees to pay US$ 391.5 million to end investigations into how it collects data from its users.

This is the largest agreement ever reached with states on protecting personal information in the United States, according to a press release from the New Jersey Attorney General.

According to this group of states, the Internet giant violated the right to confidentiality of consumers by collecting geolocation data without their authorization, for advertising purposes.

“Based on the improvements we’ve made over the last few years, we’ve closed this investigation which was based on outdated rules, which we changed years ago,” a Google spokesperson told AFP.

“Google cannot pretend to provide users with tools to control their personal information and then bypass those resources to collect and sell data to advertisers, contrary to the express request of Internet users,” said Matthew Platkin, New Jersey Attorney General, mentioned in the statement.

Under the agreement, Google will have to indicate more clearly what geolocation data will be collected.

Google, like other companies in Silicon Valley, has been criticized for its economic model, which consists of selling advertising space for which it depends on the data the group obtains from Internet users, from the websites they browse to the use they make of free applications. .