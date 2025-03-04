In this digital era, privacy has become an aspect of tremendous value that is at constant risk. This is because despite the advantages of being constantly connected, the possibility of “hiding” or not giving signs to the rest of the world that you are there has been lost.

But it is no longer just that you upload a photo to social networks, you answer a WhatsApp message or that Google Maps record your location to take you to the place where you have been, but as you have discovered a recent study of the Trinity College of Dublin (Ireland) They have already controlled us since we turn on the mobile phone.

As they indicate, they have discovered that Google through “Cookies, identifiers and other data that Google stores silently on Android devices” Through pre -installed applications they track the activity of users as soon as the device turns on.

The researchers claim that “No consent is requested to store any of these data and there is no exclusion option”. The pre -installed applications in question include Google Play Store and Play Services, which is especially relevant given the controversy around the Safetycore application, which has been “secretly installed” on almost all Android phones in recent months.

This monitoring occurs even if you do not open the applications, and worst of all, it is that There are no options to avoid it or refusewhich contradicts the address that Chrome is taking with the follow -up cookies. It should be noted that this is not something extremely surprising, since for years our mobiles are designed to track almost everything we do.

This is what Google is supported, indicating that said report indicates “A series of Google technologies and tools that support how we provide useful products and services to our users.” The problem of this report is that it is “a technical, not legal study” and therefore They must be the authorities that investigate and consider whether Google violates the privacy rights of users.

According to the authors of the report, this is A “attention call” so that data regulators “begin to properly protect” users Android phones. “Google Play Services and Google Play Store are pre -installed on almost all Android phones. This study shows that advertising cookies and other follow -up data on people’s phones are silently stored. Google does not request consent for this and there is no way to block these cookies.”