STF Minister ordered the suspension of X in Brazil and the application of fines for those who use VPN to access the network

Google searches for “VPN” (Virtual Private Network) have grown in Brazil, according to data from Google Trends, a platform that shows topics of interest to device users over time.

The increase in searches for the term occurred after the decision by STF (Supreme Federal Court) minister Alexandre de Moraes to block X (formerly Twitter) in Brazil and impose a daily fine of R$50,000 on anyone who uses the social network through “technological subterfuge” like VPN. Here is the full (PDF – 374 kB).

what is VPN: software (computer program) with several free or paid versions. It allows anyone to use the internet without the operators knowing the origin of the access. This technological resource is used mainly in dictatorships where citizens are prohibited from accessing websites or applications considered inappropriate by the autocrats in power.

According to the site, the numbers represent search interest relative to the highest point on a region’s chart over a given period. A value of “100” represents the peak popularity of a term. A value of “50” means it was half as popular. A score of zero means there is not enough data on the word in question.

Below is the level of interest in the term “VPN” since Wednesday (28th August):

28th Aug – 10 points;

29th Aug – 12 points;

Aug 31 – 94 points.

In the initial decision, Moraes had determined that Apple and Google in Brazil would make it impossible for iOS and Android users to use the X app, and would remove the apps that enable the use of the VPN.

However, the minister went back in this topic for “avoid unnecessary and reversible inconvenience to third parties”. The fine for users, however, was maintained.

The judge’s decision to block the network in Brazil came after the company failed to appoint a legal representative in the country. In the early hours of Saturday (August 31), the social network was already offline for several users in the country.

The suspension of the social network in Brazil is yet another chapter in the long-running dispute between Moraes and Musk that has been dragging on for months. On August 17, X closed its office in the country and laid off all local employees. At the time, the platform said it would continue to be available to Brazilian users.

Musk is the target of two investigations by the Brazilian justice system. Inquiry 4,957 investigates accusations against the billionaire for obstruction of justice, “including in criminal organizations and incitement to crime”.

According to the decision, issued on April 6, the businessman “started a disinformation campaign about the actions of the STF and the TSE [Tribunal Superior Eleitoral]which was reiterated on April 7, instigating disobedience and obstruction of justice”. Here is the full (PDF – 161 kB).

Additionally, Musk was included in the investigation of digital militias for alleged “criminal instrumentalization” of X. The investigation was filed in July 2021 and investigates groups for conduct against democracy. Read more in this report.